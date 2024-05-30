Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,640 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BST opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

