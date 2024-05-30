Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,233 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QJUN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $418,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:QJUN opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

