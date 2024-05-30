Stifel Financial Corp Has $69.87 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $69,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,188,000 after buying an additional 429,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.95.

CRWD stock opened at $349.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 970.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

