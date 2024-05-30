Stifel Financial Corp Has $93.08 Million Stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,431 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 36.12% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $93,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYBB. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000.

NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $45.66 on Thursday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

