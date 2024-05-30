Stifel Financial Corp Sells 134,552 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 888,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $67,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

