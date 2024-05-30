Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 18,147% compared to the average volume of 15 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,649,000 after purchasing an additional 498,958 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 578,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 258,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $754.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

