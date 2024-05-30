StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $288.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.28. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2,928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

