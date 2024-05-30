StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

iPower Price Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.70. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iPower news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

