StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

