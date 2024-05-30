StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Down 8.6 %

VALU stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $371.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

