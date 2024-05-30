StockNews.com Downgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.