StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $5.74 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.
About Cheetah Mobile
