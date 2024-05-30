StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.