StockNews.com Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

