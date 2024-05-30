StockNews.com Lowers Graham (NYSE:GHM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHM opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $296.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.58. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Graham by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Graham by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

