Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.0 million. Stratasys also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.12-$0.19 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Stratasys Trading Up 5.6 %

SSYS opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $648.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

