Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Critical Survey

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods -103.77% -432.63% -49.83% BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $17.71 million 0.36 -$19.04 million ($7.80) -0.25 BranchOut Food $2.83 million 2.28 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.09

This table compares Stryve Foods and BranchOut Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BranchOut Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stryve Foods. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryve Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stryve Foods and BranchOut Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.11%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; convenience store; mass merchants; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

