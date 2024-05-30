Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in May

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SMMYY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,832. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
