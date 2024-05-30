Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,603 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 489,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 247,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,281,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 236,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

