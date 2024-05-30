Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 88,680 shares.The stock last traded at $42.12 and had previously closed at $42.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRDX

Surmodics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 149.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Surmodics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.