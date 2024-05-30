Swan Global Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Swan Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,960,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,245,621. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

