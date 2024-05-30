Swan Global Investments LLC Has $8.73 Million Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW)

Swan Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF makes up 0.3% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swan Global Investments LLC owned approximately 72.42% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 376,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

