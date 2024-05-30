Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 1.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.54. 177,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,371,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,955 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

