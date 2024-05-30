Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.95. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $8,471,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

