Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Get Sysco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.