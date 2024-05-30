Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after acquiring an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.46. 1,604,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,865,182. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a market cap of $795.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

