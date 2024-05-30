Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.40

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.40 ($12.39) and last traded at €11.76 ($12.78), with a volume of 15991 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.44 ($12.43).
Takkt Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.08 and a 200-day moving average of €13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.
About Takkt
TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.
