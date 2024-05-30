Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Purchases C$36,403.28 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett acquired 10,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$36,403.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.47. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.