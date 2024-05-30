Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 120.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,382,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 14,294,445 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,096,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.