TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 108,956 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Biogen worth $100,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $214.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

