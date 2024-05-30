TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $108,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

