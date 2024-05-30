TD Asset Management Inc Buys 82,151 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $103,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.