TD Asset Management Inc Has $118.28 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 234.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $118,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.9 %

MANH stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.53 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

