TD Asset Management Inc Has $79.70 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 269.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $79,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $350,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after buying an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after buying an additional 370,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after buying an additional 286,076 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $159.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average of $153.59. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

