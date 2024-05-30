TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 517.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.50% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $73,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,918,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

