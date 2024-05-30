TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $93,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.