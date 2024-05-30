TD Asset Management Inc Sells 168,381 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $79,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Atlassian by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,508,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -263.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $156.44 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.58.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total value of $1,712,891.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,544,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,544,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,367 shares of company stock worth $55,900,021. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

