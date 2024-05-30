T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

T&D Price Performance

Shares of T&D stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. T&D has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.