T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
T&D Price Performance
Shares of T&D stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. T&D has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44.
About T&D
