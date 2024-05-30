Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.30

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.30 and last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 105443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.