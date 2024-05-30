Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 386.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Telesis Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,500. Telesis Bio has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by $0.36. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 183.66% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.