Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 56.3% in May

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $61.20.

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.