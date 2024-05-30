Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 56.3% in May

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
