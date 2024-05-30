Tencent Music Entertainment Group Declares Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

TME stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

