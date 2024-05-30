TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Update

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TENK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 26,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,042. TenX Keane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Get TenX Keane Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of TenX Keane Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 522,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 27.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 530,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.