Teramo Advisors LLC Grows Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Teramo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Planet Labs PBC comprises approximately 1.2% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Planet Labs PBC worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $533.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

