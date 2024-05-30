Terra Price Reaches $0.61 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Terra has a market capitalization of $460.50 million and $34.16 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001406 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 752,808,426 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.