Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $177.95. 33,391,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,002,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.32. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $567.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

