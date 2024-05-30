Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tesla were worth $313,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 20,641.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,376,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,481,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.