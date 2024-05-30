TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 34,219 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 44,440.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,219 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.21. 29,896,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,015,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

