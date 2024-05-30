TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22,029.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $1,314,797. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 5.9 %

Intuit stock traded down $35.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $562.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

