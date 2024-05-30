TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,142 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2,035.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

